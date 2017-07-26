Washington, D.C.—Kirk Kinsell, former Chair of the Opening Doors for Opportunity campaign, contributed $5,000 to the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Foundation (AHLEF) 2017 Annual Giving Campaign, marking his fifth consecutive personal gift in the last five years at the six-diamond level or higher.

The Annual Giving Campaign is the Foundation’s yearly fundraiser that raises unrestricted funds to support its core missions, including providing scholarships to hospitality management students and hotel employees; funding important research in areas such as room tax, economic impact studies, and ADA requirements; and workforce development initiatives that promote hospitality as a career of choice.

Additionally, Kinsell made a personal pledge of $130,000 to a special AHLEF capital campaign, Opening Doors to Opportunity, which he chaired and was instrumental in helping to raise more than $8 million. Secretary/Treasurer of AHLEF’s board of trustees and a long-time, active member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Kinsell is a fourth-generation hotelier and has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years.

“One of the most important headwinds facing our industry today is fostering talent for today’s workforce and tomorrow’s future,” said Kinsell. “Not only does the Foundation provide opportunities for students through scholarships and networking opportunities, but it is pivotal in supporting professional development initiatives for those already in the workforce and providing groundbreaking industry research that augments our voice in Washington and around the country. I have been fortunate enough to see firsthand the impact this campaign, which truly helps drive our industry forward, and I am thrilled to support our current and future hospitality professionals in every way possible.”

“Kirk has been a steadfast supporter of the Foundation and our industry for decades. Not only are we incredibly thankful for his generous contributions year after year, but we’d be remiss not to recognize his dedication to personally engaging critical support from his peers and industry leaders for the Foundation’s fundraising efforts,” said Rosanna Maietta, interim president of AHLEF—the not-for-profit affiliate of AHLA. “Kirk leads by example. His personal philanthropic leadership and deep desire to help others serve is an inspiration to us all.”

In 2016, AHLEF disbursed $851,000 in scholarships to college students and professionals seeking a career in hospitality and $305,000 to fund research for the industry. Since the Foundation’s inception, more than $21.5 million has been distributed through its scholarship, education, outreach, and research programs.