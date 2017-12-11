Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel Opens as Kimpton’s First Boutique Property in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has opened its first boutique hotel in Charlotte. Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel is located at the corner of Third and Church Streets in uptown in the Queen City. From its three-story glass lobby to the expansive views from its rooftop lounge and event space, the 18-story Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel is set in the midst of a vibrant activity center anchored by Romare Bearden Park and BB&T Ballpark. The boutique hotel presents a fluid façade evoking the contours of the 5.4-acre urban park.

Connected to the new 300 South Tryon office tower, the hotel’s 217 rooms–including 14 suites and a 1,300-square-foot presidential suite–offer views of Romare Bearden Park or uptown Charlotte. Kimpton Tryon Park’s lobby, with crystal chandeliers and a staircase that allows guests different views of the park as they ascend upward, serves as a dynamic introduction to a new kind of luxury hotel experience in Charlotte underscored by Kimpton’s personalized customer care.

“Kimpton Tryon Park delivers the unique design, unrivaled service and top-flight amenities our company is known for, but with a distinct local flavor,” said Robert Hannigan, general manager of Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel. “We are thrilled to be open and look forward to sharing Kimpton’s heartfelt hospitality with our guests in Charlotte.”

On its third floor, Kimpton Tryon Park has more than 9,300 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, with names for each meeting room inspired by the works of Romare Bearden, the Charlotte-born artist for whom the public park was named. The crown jewel of the hotel’s meeting spaces is its 4,000-square-foot Rhapsody Ballroom, which features 14-foot ceilings and jewel-like lighting elements that create an ideal setting for weddings and social events. The Berkeley Green Room offers an elegant setting for brides and wedding parties preparing for the ceremony or for smaller meetings and events, while the 800-square-foot Iliad Board Room includes a stately conference table with technology hubs and handsome ergonomic chairs, all overlooking Romare Bearden Park.

For an indoor-outdoor event space, the hotel’s nearly 2,000-square-foot rooftop event lawn adjacent to the 19th floor Merchant & Trade rooftop lounge boasts views of the city, a retractable rooftop, and a video wall that can be used for ambiance, art, entertainment, or sports viewing.

All catering for meetings is provided by Angeline’s, an Italian-inspired modern American restaurant adjacent to the hotel. With a menu created by executive chef Robert Hoffman, Angeline’s serves seasonally driven cuisine with simple, flavorful, and inspired compositions.

Guest amenities at Kimpton Tryon Park include all of Kimpton’s signature offerings, such as Atelier Bloem bath amenities; its “Forgot It? We Got It!” menu of travel and vacation essentials; a mini bar with a hint of local flair; free WiFi for Kimpton Karma Rewards members; complimentary morning coffee and tea service in the living room; hosted nightly social hour; and health-minded wellness options, such as complimentary custom PUBLIC bike rentals and in-room Gaiam yoga mats. Unique to Kimpton Tryon Park, the fourth floor fitness center also features a connected outdoor yoga deck large enough for a 25-person class. As with all Kimpton properties, Kimpton Tryon Park is pet-friendly, welcoming all four-legged guests and providing them with their own services and amenities upon registration at no extra cost and with no breed or size restrictions.