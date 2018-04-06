Kimpton Nine Zero Reveals Details of Interior Transformation

The Kimpton Nine Zero, located at the crossroads of Boston’s Financial District, Beacon Hill, and Downtown Crossing, is finishing its top-to-bottom transformation. The hotel announced last year plans to transform its 190 guestrooms and suites, the living room lobby, and 2,400 square feet of private event and workspace. Nine Zero remained open throughout the process, which is slated for completion in Spring 2018.

With the new design, modern will mingle with antique nuances. Guestrooms will have leather-laden bed frames and midcentury Eames chairs as well as books and dynamic artwork. The lobby is configured to merge business and leisure. Velvets, stone, and metallic finishes and old-fashioned accents like leather-bound books and typewriters will be stationed throughout. The hotel’s private event and workspace will be flexible and reflective of the latest trends to accommodate business travelers.

“Nine Zero’s dramatic transformation speaks to Boston’s new role on the world stage. The city has never been more worthy of being in the international limelight, and it continues to change at lightning speed, becoming an all-the-more-desirable destination,” says General Manager of Kimpton Nine Zero Michal Penek. “When we unveil our luxe new look and feel, we will not only be keeping pace with the times, but innovating the Boston hotel market,” she adds.

An addition to Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ recent expansion into the luxury market, Kimpton, along with the hotel’s ownership group, Brookfield Properties, tapped Boston’s Korn Design to reimagine Nine Zero’s next chapter, and California’s Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) to oversee all hotel interiors.

Nine Zero is in the middle of Boston’s social, cultural, and commercial hub and in walking distance from the Theatre District. The hotel is adjacent to the city’s famed Boston Common and Public Gardens and directly on Boston’s Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile walking route that links together 16 historic locations—including Faneuil Hall and the Old North Church. Select guestrooms offer views of Boston Common, Back Bay, and the Charles River.