Keeping Today’s Brands Relevant Tomorrow

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News April 19, 2017

As the hotel industry evolves to meet shifting consumer demands, so must brands to stay relevant in a competitive landscape. Hotels must define their brands for the future – what guest segments they will serve, what content and experiences those guests will be looking for, how hotels can best communicate with guests, and whether a hotel’s current brand is best positioned to meet all those needs. To learn more about how hotels can evaluate brands and strategize to keep them relevant, read the full article here.

