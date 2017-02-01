Joseph Abboud and Essential Amenities Debut Guestroom Amenities

Joseph Abboud and Essential Amenities, Inc. have entered into a new licensing agreement to manufacture and market a completely new collection of personal care hotel amenities created especially for the guestroom. The new products help to support the Joseph Abboud brand that represents a modern American lifestyle with a sophisticated sense of color and texture. Updated yet classic, bringing new deﬁnition to things familiar.

The hotel guest amenities include facial and exfoliating bath soaps as well as enriched shampoo, fortifying conditioner, moisturizing body lotion, and silky bath gel. The fragrance, which combines an invigorating blend of black pepper and amber is infused in the soaps and liquids, embodying a rich, warm blend. A combination of coriander, cinnamon, bergamot, ginger, oakmoss, and patchouli makes up the scent. The soaps are made with natural vegetable oil and certiﬁed exfoliant. The liquids are paraben free and contain no sulfates or phthalates. All of the items are cruelty free, not tested on animals, and are produced and packaged with the environment in mind.

“We are excited about our continued partnership with Joseph Abboud,” says Michael Ware, president of Essential Amenities. “These toiletries were especially created for hotel guests and are available for immediate shipment.”