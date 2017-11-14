Joie de Vivre’s Hotel Revival To Open in Baltimore in 2018

DENVER, Colo.–Two Roads Hospitality announced that its newest Joie de Vivre property, Hotel Revival at Mount Vernon Place, is set to open in early 2018 in the heart of Baltimore’s historic Mount Vernon neighborhood. The 107-room, 14-story hotel developed by Denver-based real estate company nuovoRE will be housed in a historic building dating back to 1929, which resides on land formerly owned by the president of Baltimore & Ohio (B&O Railroad).

“Home to a thriving arts and culture scene, Baltimore’s lively Mount Vernon neighborhood is a natural fit for our next Joie de Vivre property,” said Jamie Sabatier, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality. “Joie de Vivre is an eclectic boutique hotel brand with locations that draw inspiration from the people and places around them. Revival will celebrate the energy of the city of Baltimore, while honoring and paying homage to the quaint spirit of Mount Vernon.”

The design, led by Baltimore-based Schamu Machowski + Patterson Architects (SM+P Architects) and SLDesign, sought out to celebrate the best of Baltimore’s past and present. Guestrooms are designed to capture the spirit of residential living and are dotted with references to the city, with decorative pieces like a quilt with abstract artwork of the Chesapeake Bay and locally-sourced art, as well as hardwood floors inspired by pilings from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in certain rooms.

The hotel will have three dining and drinking options highlighting the distinct local flavors of Baltimore, including Square Meal, a ground-floor signature restaurant serving seasonal American fare; a lobby-level lounge; and Topside, a rooftop restaurant and bar centered around the Chesapeake Bay’s seafood offerings. Revival will also have three karaoke rooms, each with an aesthetic drawing from different design eras. Additionally, the property will have four event spaces: Friday Evening, a private dining room; Kindred and Bailiwick, two 1,000-square-foot banquet rooms; and the Rayborg Crise Garden, an enclosed, private rooftop space.

Located at 101 West Monument Street in Mount Vernon, one of America’s oldest and most culturally diverse neighborhoods, Revival is steps away from the Walters Art Museum, Peabody Musical Institute, and the Maryland Historical Society, in addition to extensive parks. The nationally registered cultural center of the city has well-preserved, 19th-century architecture and the original Washington Monument.