ISHAE Rebrands as the International Society of Hotel Associations (ISHA)

BOSTON—Expanding the scope of its membership to include all staff of state hotel and lodging association members, the International Society of Hotel Association Executives has officially changed its name to the International Society of Hotel Associations (ISHA). ISHA is the unified voice of lodging associations throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. The renaming is part of the International Society of Hotel Associations’ initiative to offer a wider range of members from each lodging association ISHA’s extensive advocacy, information, networking, and professional resources.

According to ISHA’s Chair, Jennifer Flohr, senior vice president, California Hotel & Lodging Association, the new name signifies a major expansion of ISHA’s focus and mission. “The industry is enjoying a stellar period of growth and profitability, but increasingly complex challenges demand access to information and solutions for matters impacting the industry,” she says. Flohr cited an array of issues, including advocacy, legal and regulatory issues, sustainability, security, technical advances, crisis management, member and revenue generation, among other issues.

ISHA serves as a centralized conduit of information that supports its members’ efforts to deal with these issues, particularly where state and local advocacy is concerned. “We have the collective voice that we use when we talk to AHLA and AAHOA on national issues. Additionally, ISHA can link our members who need assistance dealing with a particular advocacy issue together with other member hotel and lodging associations that have successfully dealt with similar advocacy or regulatory problems,” said Christina Pappas, executive director, ISHA.

The new name signals a strategic emphasis on professional development and the need to prepare all staff members for a wider role in the lodging industry at every stage of their hospitality careers. By providing current, accurate, and pertinent information on a wide range of topics, ISHA aims to create lifelong learning opportunities that enable members to deal with the challenges the lodging industry will face in the coming years. ISHA provides a range of professional development and networking opportunities for lodging association staffers, including two annual conferences, bi-monthly membership calls, monthly newsletters, and more.

Through its partnership program, ISHA offers affinity programs for supplies and services from vendors like Dell, BMI, LobbyLights, Windfall, Wellspring, Growthzone, Class Action Capital, and Approve for Good.

ISHA also champions the accomplishments of the state associations and their members. For example, a recent survey conducted by ISHA showed that in the past two years, eighteen lodging associations fought to level the playing field between hotels and short-term rentals passing legislation to regulate the industry. A number of lodging associations continue to fight human trafficking, as well as increases in lodging taxes which are ultimately passed onto the consumer.

The International Society of Hotel Associations’ industry partners includes AHLA, AAHOA, ARDA, AHLEF, United Health Group, Best Western, IHG, Hilton, Marriott, Fisher Phillips, Heartland, ServSafe, and STR.

Top photo: Christina Pappas, Executive Director, ISHA