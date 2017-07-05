Is Texting a Good Way to Communicate With Guests?

Last week at the 2017 HITEC conference in Toronto, industry leaders assembled for a panel titled “Text Your Guests.” While the panel’s participants were strongly in favor of using text messaging to communicate with hotel guests, they did caution that certain measures should be taken to make the texting process as a seamless as possible. These measures included communicating via legitimate SMS texting, rather than through a loyalty app, as well as giving guest the opportunity to opt out at any time. To read more, click here.