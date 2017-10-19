Interstate Introduces New Lifestyle Division, INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts

ARLINGTON, Va. and NEW YORK, N.Y.–Interstate Hotels & Resorts today announced its new lifestyle management division, INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts by Interstate. With the new division, the company aims to bring a modern, tech-centric, lifestyle-focused management psyche to a variety of independent and soft-branded properties including urban boutique hotels, upscale restaurants, spa retreats, and international properties.

Incubated for nearly one year, INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts is focused on delivering innovative culture, style, and technology as well as next generation lodging and experiential services to fulfill the curiosities of the modern traveler.

“Blending the global reach of Interstate with a cutting-edge technology platform and a lifestyle-centric approach to hotel management, INTRIGUE enters the market in prime position to be a leader in the management of independent and soft-branded hotels and resorts,” said Michael Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

For owners and investors, INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts by Interstate leverages technology and leading industry partnerships. The division offers a technology-focused management platform with a proprietary suite of tools to yield increased revenue contributions and better cost savings to improve overall operating margins. In addition, INTRIGUE by Interstate introduces a central reservation system integrated with a consolidated revenue management platform designed for its independent hotels. These new features are accompanied by a dedicated national sales team, a human resources team specializing in lifestyle talent acquisition and training, and a new procurement program that allows properties to benefit from the economies of scale that Interstate delivers through its expansive buying power.

“With a dedicated focus on the Independent lodging sector, INTRIGUE embraces modern travel trends with a proprietary technology platform that is unique in the industry,” said Leslie Ng, chief investment officer. “With our extensive experience with independent and lifestyle properties, we anticipate strong future momentum, especially in urban and gateway markets such as New York City, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.”

With a management team that specializes in independent, non-branded, or soft-branded hotels, INTRIGUE by Interstate will be headed by hospitality veteran Brian Sparacino. As senior vice president of operations, Sparacino brings more than two decades of hospitality experience to INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts. His past and present responsibilities with Interstate Hotels & Resorts include oversight of hotels and resorts residing in major gateway markets. Prior to joining Interstate, Brian held positions with Marriott, Starwood, and Trump Hotels and Resorts.

“Modern travelers are seeking unique experiences and lodging options that suit their particular lifestyles,” said Brian Sparacino. “With a separate, specialized operating division dedicated to carefully curating an unparalleled guest experience for our independent properties, Interstate can lead this rapidly growing segment by blending our traditional hotelier experience with a new paradigm for lifestyle property management.”

The leadership team for INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts will be based in Arlington, Va. and New York City, and aims to bring a modern approach to hotel management, while still delivering the strong financial performance and scalable systems that has made Interstate Hotels & Resorts a leading third-party management company. INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts draws from Interstate’s decades of experience operating independent and soft-branded properties across the country and around the world including: Nomo SoHo in New York, N.Y.; Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach, Calif.; The Charles Hotel in Boston, Mass.; and The Marker in Dublin, Ireland.