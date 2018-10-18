Hong Kong—IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) today announced a signing for its Regent Hotels & Resorts brand in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, alongside its relaunch of the brand.

In March, IHG announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Regent Hotels & Resorts, bringing the brand into the top end of its portfolio and increasing IHG’s presence in a fast-growing luxury segment worth $60 billion. Since then, IHG has worked to evolve the brand to appeal to the modern luxury traveler, with the help of consumer research and feedback from owners and industry experts.

The relaunched brand comes complete with new brand hallmarks and a design philosophy, a specially created service style, and a visual identity. With the evolution of Regent’s brand positioning, IHG’s intention is to grow the Regent portfolio from six hotels today to more than 40 hotels in global gateway cities and resort locations.

“I’m confident that our impressive new positioning and brand identity will allow us to continue to take the brand to the world’s best destinations and help position Regent as a real leader within luxury hospitality,” Keith Barr, CEO of IHG, commented. “We are already one of the world leaders in luxury with our InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand, and alongside Regent and Kimpton, we have significant potential to expand our global footprint in the fast-growing luxury segment.”

Steven Pan, executive chairman of Formosa International Hotels Corporation, added, “IHG shares our vision for the Regent brand. It’s been four months since IHG acquired a majority share in Regent Hotels & Resorts and we have already seen what can be achieved in a joint venture with one of the largest and most respected hotel companies. It’s an exciting time for the brand as we propel Regent back to worldwide reach and evolve the brand to appeal to the luxury traveler of today and tomorrow.”

IHG says that each Regent hotel will alleviate the demands and pressure of daily life to remove tension through three promises: majestically intimate—experiences designed for the individual where they can discover crafted personal havens, and escape and indulge; on their terms–guests to stay on their terms using a combination of attentive service and frictionless technology to create a stay that feels effortless; and inspiring discoveries–enabling guests to discover and experience the best of local culture, new tastes, delights, and ideas

The first signing is with Multibay Development Sdn. Bhd for Regent Kuala Lumpur. In addition, plans are already underway to rebrand the InterContinental Hong Kong, which is set to become a Regent hotel in 2021. The rebrand will see the hotel return to its roots, having first opened its doors as a Regent in 1980.