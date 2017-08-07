IHG Opens America’s Largest Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki

ATLANTA–InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has opened a 44-story, 596-room Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki—the brand’s largest property in the Americas. Just three blocks away from Waikiki Beach, two blocks from Luxury Row shopping, and four blocks from the Hawaii Convention Center, the property is suited for both business and leisure travelers.

Jennifer Gribble, vice president of the Holiday Inn Express brand said: “Holiday Inn Express is the largest hotel brand in the world in its segment, and we’re excited to add another property to the Hawaiian Islands. At Holiday Inn Express, we are committed to helping our guests Be The Readiest by delivering more where it matters. This is something that will continue to ring true at our largest property in the region, and we look forward to welcoming travelers to this fun and exciting destination.”

The hotel has the brand’s newest design solution, which includes access to more outlets and charging ports and more community workspaces for travelers looking to get work done outside of their guest room. Additionally, the Holiday Inn Express Waikiki hotel offers 4,700 square feet of flexible space with nearly 1,500 square feet of outdoor seating, and a spacious fifth floor Sky Deck with games like giant chess, 9-hole mini golf, a video game room, shuffleboard, foosball, and ping pong. The property also has an outdoor pool, sun deck, and cabanas as well as a 24-hour fitness center.

A complimentary breakfast bar items includes hot and cold healthy options and the brand’s signature one-touch pancake machine as well as its proprietary cinnamon roll and coffee.

Jernell Mendonca, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Waikiki said: “With our convenient location, we are confident that the Holiday Inn Express Waikiki hotel will provide guests with unmatched comfort and resort-like amenities at a great value. We look forward to serving our guests with the hospitality they expect while visiting Hawaii.”