IHG Launches Digital Shopping Experience for Groups and Meetings

ATLANTA—IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) has collaborated with Social Tables to launch the company’s new groups and meetings ‘Shop & RFP’ digital experience. Using search technology powered by Social Tables, this new global platform is designed to make it simple to source and compare venues for groups, meeting, and event planners.

The platform makes it easier for those planning events to choose a space. So far, users on the site have submitted more than 15,000 RFPs to IHG hotels around the world. The platform provides hotel and meeting room details—such as room capacities, floor plans, and interactive maps—along with image galleries and nearby attractions across IHG’s 15 brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Holiday Inn Hotels.

“We have hotels with meeting space in more locations around the world than anyone else, so it’s critical we make it easy to access all the information our meeting planners and customers need to select and book the right location. With each event being unique, meeting and event planners need real-time access to capacity information and robust content that will help make their decision, and that’s what we set out to do,” Derek DeCross, SVP global sales, IHG, said. “With our new online platform, we can truly showcase our portfolio of leading brands and give meeting planners, from occasional to professional, the ability to find the best hotel to fit their needs and requirements. As we learn more about the needs and buying behaviors of customers through this site we’ll build a richer experience and ongoing enhanced features and functionality.”