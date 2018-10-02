IHG’s EVEN Hotels Expands to Three States

ATLANTA–InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced three EVEN Hotels properties in Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas: EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor, EVEN Hotel Charlotte, and EVEN Hotel Austin. All three properties are expected to open before the first quarter of 2020.

“The brand’s expansion to these key markets speaks to the increased demand for wellness-focused hotels from both owners and guests,” Craig Mueller, vice president, development, upscale and luxury, Americas, IHG, commented. “The EVEN Hotels brand incorporates wellness from every angle of the stay experience, and consistently earns top guest satisfaction scores. We look forward to working with Graham Hotel Systems, Mayfair Street Partners, and Mopac Hotel Development LP to bring these hotels to life.”

EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor

The 111-room, four-story hotel will be located off of I-94 and close to the University of Michigan campus, one of the preeminent research universities in the United States. The hotel will also be in close proximity to various biotechnology, healthcare, consumer product, and technology companies, and located 27 miles west of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). The EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor will have 2,432 square feet of meeting space, Athletic Studio, a business center, an indoor pool and spa, an outdoor garden and patio, and onsite parking. Expected to open in Q3 2019, the hotel is owned by Graham Hotel Systems. This will be the first EVEN Hotel in Michigan.

EVEN Hotel Charlotte

The 181-room, nine-story hotel will be located in downtown Charlotte, close to numerous banking, financial, and corporate offices, as well as major attractions including the Bank of America Stadium, the Spectrum Center, NASCAR Headquarters, and the Charlotte Convention Center. This new-build hotel will have 1,600 square feet of meeting space, a business center, Athletic Studio, and onsite parking. Expected to open in Q1 2019, the EVEN Hotel Charlotte is owned by Mayfair Street Partners, which is also developing a new Hotel Indigo property in Winston-Salem. This will be the first EVEN Hotel for North Carolina.

EVEN Hotel Austin

The 123-room, five-story hotel will be located in The Domain area of Austin, close to the city’s prominent technology corridor, which includes a concentration of companies such as Dell, IBM, Amazon, Apple, and Hewlett-Packard. This new-build hotel will have 2,500 square feet of meeting space, a business center, Athletic Studio, and onsite parking. Expected to open in Q1 2020, the EVEN Hotel Austin is owned by Mopac Hotel Development LP, which also owns the Holiday Inn Austin Airport. This will be the first EVEN Hotel to open in Texas.

All three hotels will have a fitness experience with the brand’s signature Athletic Studio that is larger than typical hotel gyms. Every guestroom will include an in-room fitness zone with a dedicated workout space with fitness equipment and 18 different workout videos, ranging from 10 to 30 minutes in length. The hotels will also feature the brand’s signature Cork & Kale café, offering a menu that emphasizes variety, dine-in meals, and quicker options like breakfast sandwiches and fresh salads from the Grab-and-Go marketplace that will be available 24/7 for guests’ convenience.

EVEN Hotels is IHG’s lifestyle hotel brand created with wellness at its core to help business travelers and guests maintain their health and wellness routines while on the road. The brand designed the hotel experience with an emphasis on four components: eating well, resting easy, keeping active, and accomplishing more.

All EVEN Hotels offer a signature sleep experience with premium natural fiber and high-thread count linens and fitness equipment in all guestrooms, ergonomically designed work spaces, and running maps at the front desk for guests who want to explore the area on their own.

Continuing the brand’s expansion in key cities across the United States and abroad, IHG has announced recent openings in Seattle and Sarasota, with additional hotels under development in Miami, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh. Internationally, there are additional EVEN Hotels projects underway in Greater China, Australia, and New Zealand.