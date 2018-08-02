Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels of the World Team Up on Loyalty

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) this week announced plans to enhance the benefits of Hyatt’s loyalty program. With a launch targeted for the end of the year, the two companies are working together to offer World of Hyatt members the opportunity to earn and redeem points during stays at participating SLH hotels when they book through Hyatt channels.

“This is another example of how Hyatt continues to listen to the wants and needs of World of Hyatt members and take meaningful action,” says Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “SLH’s high-end collection of boutique hotel experiences means our members will soon be able to earn and redeem World of Hyatt points in more places, including many new locations in Europe and Asia.”

“We are constantly looking for ways to add value for our many independently spirited hotels. This coming alliance with World of Hyatt does just that,” says Filip Boyen, chief executive officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “Our work together will allow World of Hyatt members to enjoy loyalty benefits across a wider choice of small independent luxury hotels. For SLH, our hotels are our brand, and we look forward to expected increased occupancy with significant exposure to the World of Hyatt program’s more than 10 million members.”

Photo credit: CastaDiva Resort & Spa in Lake Como, Italy—one of more than 500 independently owned luxury hotels around the world that are members of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection.