Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa Updates Guestrooms

Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.—Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a luxury resort located on the Santa Ana Pueblo in New Mexico, has announced the completion of a multi-million dollar guestroom renovation to provide updated and modern amenities.

Reflecting the Southwestern landscape surrounding the property, each guestroom was freshly painted with a neutral color palette featuring beiges, browns, and reds accented with turquoise highlights. The renovation included the installation of new furniture including brand new Hyatt Euro Pillowtop Posturepedic beds and comfortable lounge and desk chairs, new carpet, alarm clock systems, and convenience outlets with direct USB charging, light dimmers, and more. The renovation also includes Native American art pieces in each room as well as traditional Pueblo blankets draped as art fixtures on the walls.

The resort’s 350 guestrooms have individual patios outfitted with a table and chairs. Guests have the option of a room with views overlooking the resort’s courtyard and Kiva pool, or panoramic views of the on-site cottonwood forest and Sandia mountain range.

“We are excited to announce the completion of the guestroom renovation in order to continue to provide the most updated and comfortable accommodations for our guests,” said Herb Rackliff, general manager of Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. “At Hyatt Regency Tamaya, the resort is designed to evoke a sense of peace and serenity for our guests to truly relax and get away from their everyday stresses. The property’s new guestrooms were created with that atmosphere in mind while incorporating modern conveniences.”

Owned by the Santa Ana Pueblo, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa regularly showcases Native American dance and flute performances as well as traditional Pueblo bread-making demonstrations in a huruna oven. The resort also has works of art by Native American artists and provides a wide variety of classes and activities led by members of the Pueblo including adobe brick making, jewelry making classes with a Navajo Silversmith, gourd painting, and storytelling under the stars with acclaimed Native American Storyteller Emmitt Garcia.

Additionally, the resort provides equine experiences through its on-site, non-profit Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program, golf at the Twin Warriors Golf Club, and experiences at the award-winning Tamaya Mist Spa. The resort also offers activities and excursion including hot air balloon rides which take off from the resort’s on-site launch pad, hiking and biking through the cottonwood forest, rafting and jeep excursions, fine dining at the Corn Maiden restaurant, and much more.