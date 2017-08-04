Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch Completes Renovation

St. Louis, Mo.—Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch has completed the renovation of its guestrooms and the Gateway Arch grounds where the hotel is located. The updates follow the hotel’s 2016 renovations of its lobby.

“We are very excited to announce the completion of the multi-million dollar renovation to our guestrooms and lobby,” said Joe Hindsley, general manager at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch. “As downtown St. Louis and the Gateway Arch grounds continue to transform into a premier travel destination, we are thrilled to offer guests the newest accommodations available paired with monumental hospitality and service.”

Situated next to the Gateway Arch, the hotel’s renovation has taken place in line with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s major revitalization of the area, which kicked off in 2013 to expand parks and lawns, foot and bike trails, and easy access to the national park’s on-site attractions. The updates included the “Park Over the Highway” bridge, which connects downtown St. Louis directly to the Gateway Arch with one continuous greenway for pedestrians. It has also introduced the renovated Kiener Plaza, a 1.9 acre park next to the Old Courthouse which hosts events such as community workouts and outdoor concerts. Updates to the Gateway Arch’s visitor center are set to be completed in Summer 2018.

“With the historic reimagining of the Gateway Arch and its surroundings, we are excited to see transformations happening surrounding the park,” said Eric Moraczewski, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch has been a great partner throughout the project and we look forward to its guests being just steps away from enjoying all of the new and expanded parks, walking and biking paths, children’s play areas, and venues which host entertainment acts throughout the year.”

The Hyatt Regency’s new design was inspired by the hotel’s surroundings—brand new carpeting appears asymmetrical and wavy to reflect the splashing of the Mississippi River and an updated color palette of cool grays and blues showcases the metallic steel tone of the 630-foot Gateway Arch. The hotel’s 910 guestrooms were updated with fresh paint, wall vinyl covering, new carpet and furniture, artwork reflecting the local area, as well as the addition of large, high-definition televisions with entertainment systems. The guestrooms are also equipped with complimentary wi-fi, iHome alarm clock radios, deluxe bath amenities, and video checkout services through the television.

Each of the hotel’s premiere VIP suites including the Presidential Suite, Governor Suite, and Regency Suite were also redesigned with brand new wood floors, updated furniture, new art and decorations, fireplaces, working spaces, high-definition swivel televisions with entertainment systems, in-mirror LCD clocks, and fully-stocked wet bars. The updated VIP suites also showcase entertainment areas with billiards and poker tables, and can be used to host small events, private functions, or VIP receptions.