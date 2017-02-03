Hyatt Regency London Reveals Refurbishment

LONDON—The Hyatt Regency London–The Churchill is now fully re-open and has revealed the results of its multi-million pound refurbishment. The refurbishment includes the addition of six new guestrooms bringing the total number of guestrooms and suites to 440.

Hyatt Regency London–The Churchill is located in the heart of London’s West End—just steps away from Hyde Park and London’s most famous shopping districts of Oxford Street and Bond Street. The hotel benefits from superb transportation links to Kings Cross St. Pancras and Heathrow Airport.

With the help of Sir Winston Churchill’s family, the refurbishment has brought to life the character of the hotel’s namesake, Sir Winston Churchill, drawing upon his sartorial elegance in the design of the new guestrooms, suites and meeting spaces. Original artworks, as well as fine fabrics and iconic designs—namely bespoke herringbone, button detailing and signature furniture pieces—reflect the iconic leader’s love of quality craftsmanship and the celebrated British tailoring industry.

Churchill’s relationship with his wife Clementine is also reflected in original photographs, art works and love letters throughout the hotel. In The Churchill Bar & Terrace—designed by internationally acclaimed design firm Spinocchia Freund—elegant bookshelves curated by Daunt Books feature a range of literature reflecting the interests of young Churchill and Clementine. Lawrence Holofcener’s sculpture of Young Winston also sits on the bar’s alfresco terrace, with staff placing a fresh rose in the sculpture’s lapel every morning, just as Clementine did.

“We are thrilled to have completed the hotel’s multi-million pound refurbishment, and we are looking forward to welcoming new and returning guests. It was an honor to work so closely with Churchill’s family to bring to life the character and history of the hotel’s namesake and we are delighted with the results,” said Arnaud de Saint-Exupery, area vice president for Hyatt in the United Kingdom and Ireland and hotel general manager. “At Hyatt Regency London–The Churchill, we are proud to offer business and leisure travelers alike the perfect place in which to work or relax in one of the world’s most iconic cities.”

In addition to guestrooms, the hotel completed a refurbishment of three meeting and event spaces: the Blenheim, Marlborough, and Spencer Suites. The fresh, modern spaces boast natural daylight, and have been thoughtfully designed to reflect the contemporary-classic style of the hotel, as well Churchill’s renowned character and the quality and style of the iconic British tailoring industry.

The interior design of these spaces is understated to allow flexibility, but are complemented by rich textures and elements to ensure the style is timeless yet energizing. The main draw of these spaces for meeting planners is the advanced technology, including digital signage, wireless audio-visual control, retractable projector screens, airplay connectivity and “Bring Your Own Device” functionality—these features allow for a seamless, connected and highly professional experience giving full control of the room to the event host via a portable master controller. Together with creative planners, inspired menus and a dedicated banqueting team, these spaces complete the 11 event rooms currently offered at Hyatt Regency London—The Churchill, and present the perfect venue for any and every occasion for up to 350 guests.

The hotel’s multi-million pound refurbishment includes a new luxury suite package in collaboration with world-renowned department store Selfridges. The stylishLife is Suite Package with Selfridges offers guests a VIP welcome, luxurious suite accommodation, five-star service, and a behind-the-scenes experience at London’s legendary Selfridges on Oxford Street.

Hyatt Regency London—The Churchill is committed to ensuring guests make the most of being away, immersing them into London’s best cultural pursuits from the moment they arrive, with all the additional comforts, technologies and amenities the modern guest desires for a productive and enjoyable stay.