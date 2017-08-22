Hyatt Place Hotel Planned for Sandestin Town Center

Miramar Beach, Fla.–Howard Group, a Northwest Florida-based portfolio real estate development company, has announced plans to develop an 84-room, five-story Hyatt Place hotel in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The hotel is projected to open in late 2018. Howard Group will develop and own the hotel and Howard Hospitality, a division of Howard Group, will manage the property. The project is expected to bring an estimated 100 construction and hotel operation jobs to Walton County.

Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard is the first Hyatt branded hotel in the South Walton area. Howard Hospitality is collaborating with HVS Design, a Maryland-based interior design firm, to design the hotel interior. Paying homage to South Walton’s flourishing arts and culture community, the hotel will feature a custom designed theme of local artwork that will be a focal point in the lobby and continue throughout the common areas. Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard will also feature more than 1,600 square feet of continuous and versatile meeting space for up to 100 people.

“The Hyatt Place brand is a natural fit and distinctive addition to Grand Boulevard’s Town Center. Hyatt Place hotels offer travelers a combination of stylish design, convenient amenities, forward-thinking technology, and thoughtful service,” stated Karen McNevin, vice president of hospitality and human resources for Howard Group.

The new hotel will be in walking distance to the Grand Boulevard Town Center and its ever-growing retail, dining, office, and entertainment options including Grand Park, Boulevard 10 Movie Theater, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and the upcoming Emeril’s Coastal Italian Restaurant.

“Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard is a great example of our continued focus on growing premium hotels that will attract business and leisure travelers alike,” said Jason Gregorek, Vice President of Real Estate and Development for Hyatt. “I want to offer my congratulations and thanks to everyone at Howard Group and Howard Hospitality who collaborated with us in order to bring this development to fruition.”

The Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard will have: 84 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work, and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper; Gallery Kitchen Breakfast, a free hot breakfast for guests available daily in the Gallery Kitchen; 24/7 Gallery Menu & Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime; Coffee to Cocktails Bar with specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails; an odds and ends program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow, or enjoy for free; free WiFi throughout hotel and guestrooms; 1,600 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space; and a 24-hour gym with cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens.

The lead lender on Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard is Trustmark National Bank. Kansas-based Crossland Construction Company has been signed to build the hotel. The architectural design team is Slattery & Associates, located in Boca Raton, Fla.