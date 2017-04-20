CHICAGO – Hyatt has selected SONIFI Solutions, Inc. as its preferred provider for delivering a personalized, in-room streaming solution to hotel guests. SONIFI’s patent-pending STAYCAST™ solution has been integrated with the World of Hyatt mobile app to offer guests simple and secure streaming of their favorite apps through a Google Chromecast device, allowing guests to stream services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube to the in-room television.

The technology is already available at 14 Hyatt hotels, including Hyatt Regency New Orleans and Hyatt Centric French Quarter, with more to follow.

“This industry-leading collaboration is one more way World of Hyatt builds experiences with an understanding of what’s most important to our community of travelers,” said Debbie Goetz, Senior Vice President – Corporate Marketing, Hyatt. “Today’s traveler often has one or more streaming subscriptions, and now they can view their favorite content on the big screen when they’re on the road, too.”

The STAYCAST technology, which was previously called SoniCast, allows guests to stream apps, photos, videos, and presentations with the tap of a button, without entering a code or personal credentials into the TV. The secure system automatically logs guests out at check out.

“The World of Hyatt mobile app provides guests with a one-stop-shop of services to personalize their travel experience, whether it’s using your phone to book the best room type for you to requesting a forgotten toothbrush or now enjoying your favorite entertainment on the guestroom TV,” said Jeff Bzdawka, Senior Vice President – Global Hotel Technology, Hyatt. “Our guests deserve the best, and SONIFI has a proven track record of superior, secure service. They have been true teammates at every turn.”

SONIFI is the first to offer an enterprise-grade streaming solution for hospitality in partnership with well-known innovator, Google. In 2015, Hyatt Regency San Francisco was the first hotel to offer the STAYCAST streaming experience, powered by Google Chromecast. Andaz 5th Avenue, a midtown Manhattan lifestyle hotel in the Hyatt portfolio, was also the first Hyatt hotel to enable 4K streaming.

“Hyatt’s forward thinking approach has pushed, motivated and mobilized our respective teams to deliver an experience that is quite personal and simple for Hyatt guests around the world,” stated SONIFI CEO Ahmad Ouri. “We are proud to have formed such a strong relationship and look forward to continued collaborative innovation to promote understanding in World of Hyatt.”