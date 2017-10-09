Hyatt Donates 1,500 Pounds of Food

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a luxury resort located on the Santa Ana Pueblo in New Mexico and host of Hyatt’s 2017 The Good Taste Series Americas finals, donated more than 1,500 pounds of food including lean proteins and whole grains to a local food bank on behalf of Hyatt’s global cooking competition. The donation benefits Roadrunner Food Bank, and Albuquerque-based food pantry, which helps to feed those in need in the area.

“As Hyatt Regency Tamaya was very proud to be selected as the site for the Americas finals of Hyatt’s global cooking challenge, we wanted to find a way to give back to our local community,” said Herb Rackliff, general manager of Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort& Spa, “We worked with our food and beverage team to match the amount of ingredients used for The Good Taste Series to be donated to Roadrunner Food Bank.”

The food donation went directly to the Roadrunner Food Bank’s Healthy Food Center, which is a medial referral pantry helping to improve nutrition and food security among individuals managing cardiometabolic illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease. The donation will result in creating more than 1,200 meals for the center.

Hyatt’s The Good Taste Series Americas finals took place at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa on September 20, 2017. At the competition, 11 chefs who won regional competitions earlier this year created two food items that incorporated local new Mexico influences and five mystery ingredients including the state’s famous green chile. The creations were judged by a panel of esteemed industry professionals.

Chef Hunter Keels of Hyatt Regency Atlanta and Chef Joaquin Estolano of Andaz West Hollywood won the contest and will progress to the first-ever Good Taste Series global contest in 2018.