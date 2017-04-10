Hyatt Centric Times Square New York Celebrates Opening

NEW YORK (April 7, 2017) – The newly rebranded Hyatt Centric Times Square New York celebrated the completion of its renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 5, 2017. Attendees included the hotel’s general manager, Philip Stamm, its ownership representative, Ken Wilson, managing director and co-chairman of CHMWarwick on behalf of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Maria Wilcox, Senior Vice President Hotel Relations of NYC & Company, and Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.

“Hyatt Centric Time Square New York offers a convenient location that is central to many businesses and attractions in Manhattan,” said Ken Wilson. “The hotel’s amenities and services have been designed to nurture the needs and comfort of today’s traveler. From new amenities and a reimagined dining experience – to a world-class spa and state-of-the art meeting and events facilities, Hyatt Centric Times Square strives to make the property experience meaningful and memorable for its guests who share a passion for travel and exploration.”

Located in the heart of New York City, Hyatt Centric Times Square New York focuses on curating intuitive, uncomplicated travel experiences for guests visiting on business or leisure. Upon arrival, the hotel’s hosts welcome and encourage travelers to explore the destination, and accommodate guests’ needs with customized touches. The 487-room property began its conversion from a Hyatt hotel to a Hyatt Centric hotel in late 2016, with the addition of new in-room Hyatt Centric amenities such as bath amenities from the hotel’s Timeless – Marilyn Monroe™ Spa, Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryers, Keurig in-room coffee brewing systems and JBL Wireless speakers in every guest room. The property’s second floor meeting space and terrace along with its 54-story rooftop lounge, Bar 54, underwent refurbishments. Hyatt Centric Times Square New York has also recently debuted a reimagined and redesigned restaurant, T45.

“Hyatt Centric Time Square New York provides an unbeatable location for travelers seeking to experience the city and all of its attractions. The Hyatt Centric brand celebrates the exploratory spirit of New York City, serving as a launch pad to discover our great city for international leisure travelers and guests here on business,” said Maria Wilcox, NYC & Company.

“We celebrate and congratulate Hyatt Centric Times Square New York today, as the hotel and Hyatt Centric brand bring the passion, energy, innovation and creativity that complements our world- renowned neighborhood. We are so happy to welcome travelers from near and far to experience all of New York, and what better location to start that journey from than Hyatt Centric Times Square,” said Tim Tompkins, Times Square Alliance.

For more information on Hyatt Centric Times Square New York, please visit timessquare.centric.hyatt.com. Follow the hotel on social media at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, Pinterest and Snapchat: @HyattCentricTSQ.