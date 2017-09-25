Human Trafficking Types

Human trafficking refers to both sexual and labor exploitation. Because the risk factors and victim demographics for these two types of trafficking vary, they are often referred to and discussed separately. Sexual exploitation can take place behind closed doors in guestrooms when victims are sold into prostitution. Large sporting events that attract travelers from across the country for short stays often coincide with an increased risk in sex trafficking crimes. Trafficked labor could be present in a hotel’s supply chain, staff, or in the development and construction phase of a property—anywhere that a hotel is not controlling the recruitment or working conditions of employees. Hotels that rely on subcontracted employees and recruitment through third-party agencies are particularly at risk for labor trafficking, as are temporary and migrant workers. Labor traffickers often use tactics like recruitment fees, forcing workers to service a debt, withholding critical documents, subtracting from wages, or limiting an employee’s freedom and ability to move.