Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. Arranges Sale of the Hampton Inn, Horse Cave, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky-based Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc., a member of Hotel Brokers International, announced the closing of a deal on the Hampton Inn located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. The firm represented the seller, Dhami, Sohal & Sehgal Properties, LLC. The 101-room hotel was sold in conjunction with an auction on Ten-X for $4.4 million.

“The sale presents an incredible opportunity for the buyer to rebrand and operate as a newly flagged Holiday Inn Express after completion of the Formula Blue renovation. The new modern exterior will be like none other in the Cave Country market, attracting more customers for greater occupancies,” said Brandt Niehaus, president of Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc.