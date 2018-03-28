HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 81-guestroom Hampton Inn located in Seneca Falls, New York. SF Hotel Group, LLC acquired the property.

HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented Seneca Hospitality LLC during the transaction. The sale was negotiated by Ketan Patel, managing partner in the Washington D.C. office; Mark von Dwingelo, senior vice president in the Bethel office; and Peter Dolan, vice president in the Boston office.

The Hampton Inn is in the heart of the Finger Lakes between Seneca Lake and Cayuga Lake. The area is a popular tourist destination in the northeast due to the high concentration of vineyards, wide variety of recreational outdoor activities, and its views. Seneca Falls, also known as the “Historic Gateway to the Finger Lakes,” is rich in culture, arts, and history, offering an array of museums, historic sites, and national landmarks, such as the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the Wonderful Life Museum.