HP Hotels Adds Best Western Plus Fort Lauderdale To Portfolio

Birmingham, Ala.—HP Hotels, a full-service third-party hotel management company, announced that it has been awarded the management contract for the 155-room Best Western Plus Dania Beach, Fla. The property is owned by IRAS Group. Charles Oswald, HP Hotels president and chief operating officer, made the announcement.

The 155-room Best Western Plus hotel is adjacent to Interstate 95 and is close to the Florida Beaches, Port Everglades Cruise Terminals, and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. The hotel’s rooms offer microwaves, refrigerators, 32 inch flat-screen TVs, and free WiFi. During the high season, the hotel offers an onsite cocktail lounge Monday through Thursday.

“We see Florida as a market that is ripe for growth,” said Oswald. “The Best Western Plus in Dania Beach enhances our presence there and enables us to bolster our assets and resources to position us for portfolio expansion in the Sunshine State.”