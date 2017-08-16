How To Become a Mobile-Friendly Hotel

As the majority of online traffic to top sites is now driven by mobile devices, accommodating the way consumers surf the web and book travel is critical to a hotel’s success. Experts in hospitality mobile technology have each named what they believe are the top three steps hoteliers should take to make sure they are successfully reaching guests via mobile—from updating WiFi to streamlining processes for booking, checking in, and interacting with hotel staff. Read about these recommendations from industry experts here.