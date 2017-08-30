How Hurricane Harvey May Further Damage Houston’s Lodging Market

Already taking a hit from weak oil markets, the Houston hotel market is poised to experience further disadvantages due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey. For two weeks, Texas will suspend state and local occupancy taxes to provide some relief to evacuees as well as to hoteliers responding to the crisis by lowering rates and accommodating storm victims. The long-term impact of the storm remains to be seen on hotels in the fourth largest city in the country. Read more about how Hurricane Harvey is expected to impact the Houston lodging market and how hospitality companies are responding here.