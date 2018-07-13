How Hoteliers Can Get Creative with Dual-Purpose Lighting

Quality lighting throughout a property is not only practical but also can be used to showcase a hotel’s style in a creative way. That’s especially true with LED lighting today, according to Shant Madjarian, founder of Brooklyn-based lighting design studio Juniper. Because LEDs run far cooler than their predecessors, they can be used in a variety of new ways. LODGING spoke with Madjarian about the latest lighting design trends and why dual-purpose lighting is an effective and efficient design tactic for hotels.

Here are six trends in dual-purpose lighting:

Cost Efficiency

Hoteliers can save money by combining lighting and decorative pieces. “Anytime you can have a piece of furniture or lighting serve two functions for the same price without any compromise, that directly increases profitability,” Madjarian explains. For example, Juniper recently collaborated with Yabu Pushelburg to create multi-functional corridor sign lighting for the Manhattan Moxy Hotels—combining ambient lighting, room signage, and a do not disturb sign in one fixture. Guests can press a button inside the room to change the color of the light to indicate that they wish not to be disturbed. “Using our lamps as ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs, for example, saves on the cost and labor to service the handle cards traditionally used for this function, while also meaningfully enhancing the user experience.

Reducing Clutter

Fewer fixtures mean more room for an open, clutter-free environment. “User-controlled RGB lighting allows proprietors the ability to change the color of the same light fixture to enhance the mood of [an] event,” Madjarian says. “This introduces new possibilities while eliminating the need for additional fixtures.” He adds that incorporating lighting into furniture is becoming more common as well.

Portable Lighting

A lighting fixture can be just as effective inside or outside. “On the topic of portability, improved battery densities and higher efficiency LEDs has opened up the category of rechargeable lighting that was once inconceivable,” Madjarian says. “This allows users to move lamps from indoors to outdoors in the ultimate example of dual-purpose lighting.”

Connected Technologies

“Light fixtures are being used as a hub for IoT technology,” Madjarian explains. “Due to their ideal placements across ceilings, they serve as the perfect housing for WiFi repeaters, motion sensors, light sensors, and cameras. This is likely going to be the fastest growing segment related to commercial lighting in the coming decade.”

Limitless Design Possibilities

Dual-purpose lighting is an innovative approach to lighting design, and there are plenty of different options available for hoteliers to consider, Madjarian says. “Removing the limitation of the light bulb has opened up immense possibilities in lighting design. New forms, dimensions, materials, and performance have turned lighting into sculptural marvels that often define the design intent of an entire project,” Madjarian adds.

Bigger Lighting Budgets

As lighting moves from a design accessory to the center stage, it begins to take up more of a hotel’s total budget. “With the increasing capabilities of lighting comes an increase in complexity. Embedded, non-replaceable LED modules, endless color and quality options, remote drivers, expensive safety certifications, and complicated installation often bury the costs of custom LED/dual-purpose lighting in the install and service budgets,” Madjarian explains. “It is important to work with good lighting designers versed in the latest lighting technologies and reliable manufacturers who will be able to support the product after installation.”