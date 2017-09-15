How Good Social Media Strategies Drive Bookings

Digital media continues to transform how travelers book hotels, and social media now plays a bigger role in those trip decisions. According to Travel Media Group, nearly half of travelers encounter hotel social media during their booking process, and not having popular platforms like Facebook and Twitter can impact a hotel’s conversions. Hotels on Facebook get twice the click-through rates as other retail businesses and hotels that engage regularly on Twitter have 89 percent more favorites and 150 percent more click-throughs. Read about how hotels can develop a good social media strategy here.