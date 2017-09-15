How Good Social Media Strategies Drive Bookings

Digital media continues to transform how travelers book hotels, and social media now plays a bigger role in those trip decisions. According to Travel Media Group, nearly half of travelers encounter hotel social media during their booking process, and not having popular platforms like Facebook and Twitter can impact a hotel’s conversions. Hotels on Facebook get twice the click-through rates as other retail businesses and hotels that engage regularly on Twitter have 89 percent more favorites and 150 percent more click-throughs. Read about how hotels can develop a good social media strategy here.
Of course social media plays a significant and very important role in getting more bookings and as such most hotels, travel agencies and even airlines tend to do high advertising on FB or twitter and Insta.
As a frequent traveler I always look at those companies that can deliver the best in their field and that’s how I can save money and profit from top quality service.
Just a year ago I was traveling to Seattle when I found that my coworker has liked the page of Home a Seatac limo service, so I ended up booking the same one.