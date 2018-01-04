Hotels Update “Do Not Disturb” Policies

Several hotel companies have recently made changes to their policies concerning “do not disturb” signs that guests place on their doors to prevent service interruptions. According to media reports, Hilton is suggesting that a team member alert a manager if a “do not disturb” sign has been on a door for more than 24 hours. At the end of December, Disney announced that the company would replace “do not disturb” signs with “room occupied” signs at select hotels. Read more about this change in policy across several hotels here .