Hotels Put More Focus on a Good Night’s Sleep

While the importance of providing a comfortable environment for guests to lay their heads at night is somewhat of a no-brainer in the hotel industry, many properties have really taken the task to heart. More luxury hotels, in particular, are adding amenities to help guests enjoy a full night of rest, whether installing blackout shades in guestrooms, offering special pajamas, or bringing in a sleep specialist to consult with weary travelers. Some of these sleep initiatives align with broader health and wellness programs at hotels and resorts. Read about how hotels and hospitality companies are taking a good night’s sleep to the next level here.