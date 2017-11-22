Hotels Get Creative with Pet Accommodations

This month, several hotels rolled out new programs to accommodate guests’ furry friends. From special welcome gifts to canine in-room dining options, these newly added amenities are taking “pet-friendly” to a new level.

Kona Kai Resort and Spa’s IslandPaws Program

Kona Kai Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort on San Diego’s Shelter Island, has added a pet-friendly program, IslandPaws, in which guests and their pets can enjoy canine-friendly welcome amenities, special pet perks ranging from Fido’s VIP (Very Important Paws) welcome at check-in, a special sleeping bed, and in-room dining options via the resident Bark Butler.

“As San Diego is such a pet-friendly destination, we receive a lot of interest from visitors looking to bring their pets,” says Kelly Commerford, director of sales and marketing of Kona Kai Resort & Spa. “We’re looking forward to providing this unique amenity at our pet-friendly property.”

The hotel also offers a special pet-friendly guestroom, pet water and food bowls, a dog walking map, a pet exercise area and clean-up bags, and a mobile grooming service that’s provided by local groomer and based on availability.

Canopy by Hilton’s Paws in the Neighborhood Program

Canopy by Hilton, Hilton’s lifestyle hotel brand, launched Paws in the Neighborhood, a partnership with Planet Dog, the leading manufacturer of eco-friendly, premium pet products. The partnership will debut at Canopy Washington D.C. The Wharf, the brand’s first property in the Americas.

Through the program, the hotel will expand its local welcome gift at check-in to pets as well as human guests. The Paws in the Neighborhood welcome gift includes a program cinch pack; Planet Dog Orbee ball; a house-made or locally-sourced dog treat; a dispenser of pickup bags; a Planet Dog and Canopy by Hilton dog’s guide to the neighborhood; and eco-friendly, fleece-lined leashes and collars from Planet Dog’s hemp line.

“We chose to partner with Planet Dog as their values and community-focused initiatives mirror those of Canopy by Hilton,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “Known for their commitment to promoting dog health and welfare and consistent dedication to making the world a better place for all dogs, Planet Dog seemed like the natural fit when looking for a like-minded partner to align ourselves with for the Paws in the Neighborhood program.”

Once checked-in, guests and their four-legged friends can settle into their room complete with a dog bed, a Canopy placemat, “Woof!” door hanger tag, and Planet Dog food and water bowls. There is also a filtered spring water station on every floor of the hotel for guests and pups.

“The level of detail that Canopy’s leadership has put into ensuring every pet and their owner has the best possible stay is truly impressive,” said Colleen McCracken, CEO of Planet Dog. “We were honored to be selected as their preferred partner in the pet industry, and recognized for our own commitment to providing pets with the highest quality, most durable and simply, most fun pet products in the world.”

As part of the Paws in the Neighborhood program, each guest will receive a dog’s guide to the neighborhood, a handy directory to local dog-centric spaces and services including parks and squares, beaches and trails, groomers and vets, dog treat bakeries, and dog-friendly eateries. Each Canopy dog’s guide to the neighborhood is written by local Canopy Enthusiasts with recommendations from Planet Dog for an insider’s perspective on the local canine scene. To bring the experience home, every Canopy guest will be given access to a Canopy promo code for 20 percent savings every time they shop with Planet Dog.

Operating in partnership with Planet Dog events, Canopy by Hilton properties throughout North America will host a regular schedule of on-site gatherings for guests, locals, and their dogs. Pup-centric programming will vary depending on hotel and location, but dog lovers can expect Yappy Hours, Halloween Pet Costume Contests, and other similar events at their local Canopy hotel.

Photos courtesy of Canopy by Hilton