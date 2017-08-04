Hotels Find Room Service Alternatives in Local Partnerships

Hotels are finding alternatives to traditional room service to attract guests who still want food deliveries without the typical offerings or price tags. Hotels are partnering with local restaurants to bring unique dining options straight to guests’ doors. It can be an attractive option for travelers, especially the late arriver or business traveler who wants to experience local dining without leaving the comfort of their room or pausing their work. For hoteliers, these partnerships can mean big savings when it comes to operations and food production. Read about three Chicago hotels that are taking advantage of different food delivery options here.