Hotels Enlist Mobile POS Systems To Enhance Service

Guest satisfaction in today’s connected and mobile-driven world is all about personalization. Hoteliers are turning to mobile point-of-sale (POS) systems to improve guest experience and service throughout their properties—whether at a hotel pool or in a restaurant. Demands for convenience and efficiency are both key drivers contributing to the rise of POS systems at hotels—guests are able to get the personalized, fast, and user-friendly service they want, and hoteliers are able to respond to those requests no matter where they are on the property. POS systems also have the potential to connect hoteliers with guests further by providing valuable insights into guests’ preferences and opportunities to engage with them directly. Read more.