Hoteliers Prepare for Hurricane Irma

At the heels of Hurricane Harvey, a second powerful storm is expected to reach Florida this weekend. As Miami shutters businesses and residents prepare for evacuations, hotels’ doors remain wide open for evacuees and others looking to wait out the storm. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association released disaster preparation guidelines for members to get ready for the hurricane and aide in emergency response efforts. Those include making plans, informing travelers, offering more flexible pet and cancellation policies to accommodate evacuees, and reporting price gouging. Read more about the recommended steps for hoteliers to prepare their properties for Hurricane Irma here.