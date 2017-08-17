Hoteliers and Meeting Planners Struggle with Event Tech

A recent Cvent study found that meeting planners are struggling with the technology used to plan, run, and measure events. Much of the difficulty, they cite, comes during the venue selection phase. Planners are particularly concerned with transparency and accuracy of pricing, as well as how long it takes hotels to respond to their digital requests for proposals (RFPs). Part of the problem is that the ease of submitting digital RFPs has created a boom in leads that hotels are struggling to meet. Hotels are trying to balance automated responses with providing meaningful and valuable proposals. Read more about the challenges that event technologies have created for both meeting planners and hotels here.