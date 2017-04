New data from Microsoft search engine Bing suggests that travel searches by voice are increasing. In the U.K., there has been a 343 percent year-over-year increase in Brits looking to book their hotels using the Cortana digital assistant on their mobile devices. And it’s not just hotels—voice flight searches are also up, 277 percent year-over-year. These numbers are likely to keep rising as the use of digital assistants becomes more widespread. Read more about this new search trend here.