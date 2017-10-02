Hotel Republic To Open After Renaissance San Diego Conversion

San Diego, Calif.—Hotel Republic San Diego, a new boutique luxury hotel in the city’s downtown civic district, is slated to make its debut in mid-October as part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels. Currently under operation as a Renaissance San Diego Hotel, the 19-story, 258-room property will finish its transformative renovation in early October.

Hotel Republic stands on the historic site of the original San Diego Steam Laundry company building, which was built by Swedish immigrants in the late nineteenth century. The location serves as a symbol of innovation, grit, and determination. Following a top-to-bottom renovation and a transformation from the former W Hotel to the Renaissance San Diego Hotel by owner Rockpoint Group and management company, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Republic will help to transform the surrounding area into a social and business hub.

In addition, Hotel Republic is partnering with San Diego-based hospitality firm The Patio Group—whose past projects include Fireside, Harvest, The Patio, and Saska’s Steakhouse—to develop three distinct dining experiences within the hotel: Topside Terrace Kitchen & Bar, a city view rooftop bar and lounge; Trade, a classically chic cocktail bar and restaurant; and Patio Marketplace, a quick-service casual, street side café. Implementing an everything-made-in-house credo and a menu of sustainably sourced, seasonal ingredients by Executive Chef Amol Thanky, who previously served at San Francisco: The St. Regis and Restaurant Gary Danko. The dining offerings will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, late-night bites, happy hour, weekend brunch, and in-room dining. Locally roasted, small-batch coffee brand, Swell Coffee Co., will be available to guests daily.

San Diego-based Bluemotif Architecture and Los Angeles interior design studio, Forchielli Glynn, designed and furnished the property with influences from downtown’s urban coastal palette. The ceilings have driftwood chandeliers and communal spaces are furnished in contemporary neutral tones and natural leathers, with parota-wood communal tables, coffee tables fabricated from reclaimed solid elm, and indigo-blue accents.

Hotel Republic will also have 16,000 square feet of flexible event and meeting space, the VIP Marriott Rewards Veranda Lounge, as well as a range of guestrooms—from a 1,250-square-foot presidential suite to city view king rooms and doubles.

The hotel is also aiming to be a tangible extension of its community by offering immersive experiences to both guests and nearby residents. Hotel Republic will offer morning yoga practice on Topside’s outdoor deck to both local residents and guests, and each guestroom will come equipped with a branded Hotel Republic yoga mat. The hotel will also provide beach cruiser bicycles for guests to explore the neighborhood, and its social calendar may be filled with events ranging from wine tastings with regional producers and renowned sommeliers, to local artist exhibits and installations, culinary and cocktail classes, live performances, and more.

Once the final stages of renovation are complete in early October, the property will see a full rebrand and transition to Hotel Republic. This will be Autograph Collection’s second independent hotel in San Diego, joining the Pier South Resort in Imperial Beach.

Photo courtesy of Hotel Republic San Diego