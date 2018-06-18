Hotel Pippa Opens Luxury Boutique Property in Nantucket

Nantucket, Mass.—Just in time for the summer season, Hotel Pippa opened as the latest addition to Nantucket hotels. The luxury boutique property offers a combination of midcentury modern design, contemporary elegance, and island charm. With this new project, owners Chris and Asta join an exciting new guard of hoteliers, restaurateurs, fine artists, and tastemakers who strive to bring downtown chic to the island’s historic cobblestones.

The rooms and suites at Hotel Pippa are curated with expressive art by local artists (including artist and gallery owner Nathan Coe), clean shapes, and bursts of color. Classic Nantucket architecture frames each guestroom’s interiors. Designer Giovanna Lucy took her experience from merchandising at luxury brands Rolex and Coach to develop a sophisticated aesthetic for the six different room types that provide as many unique ways to experience the island. Each room is outfitted with luxury amenities (bathrobes, Matouk linens, and Davines bath and skincare products) and high-end finishes.

The hotel is located near galleries, cocktail lounges, restaurants, boutiques, and showrooms. The front desk staff, led by islander and former Innkeeper at Greydon House Kevin Withrow, is on hand to arrange unique and memorable expeditions to discover or rediscover Nantucket through fresh, modern eyes.

The hotel offers a complimentary continental breakfast every morning and Petrichor Wine Bar, located off the front lobby of the property. Curated by sommelier and proprietor Jill Viselli, the wine list features varieties from around the world.