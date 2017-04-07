Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Debuts Renovation

Channeling the creative confidence of the independent film industry’s makers, movers and shakers, Hotel Palomar Los Angeles – Beverly Hills boldly raises the curtain on its $12 million property-wide renovation to debut a rebellious new spirit and ambitious attitude. The 264-room hotel tells a remarkably visual story through distinct content and style: reimagined guest rooms, new dining concept, and a labyrinth of thoughtfully composed public spaces and venues for meetings & social events that reflect the rhythm of Los Angeles and laidback, collaborative nature of independent cinema’s backstage crews.

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles – Beverly Hills’ new look, conceived by Dawson Design Associates, is a striking juxtaposition of inviting warmth and artistic intensity, emotion and intellect, authenticity and the excitement of bringing film magic to life. Natural scrapped woods wrap the lobby’s ceilings, walls and floors providing a welcoming cocoon for guests while raw steel panels, sculptures of welded metal scaffolding repurposed from studio soundstages and rusted perforated screens pay tribute to the behind-the-scenes grit of film’s unsung heroes. A sliding screen off the lobby reveals a stylish vignette.

Anchoring scenes in the revamped guest rooms are black and white murals, a futuristic interpretation of the film industry and photography by San Francisco-based visual artist Eddy De Leon, alongside modern and minimalistic furnishings in shades of black, white and gray with popping red accents.

A circular fireplace inspired by a camera lens sets the stage upon entering the hotel and frames the intimate residential-like lobby. The entry area flows seamlessly into the adjacent lounge where black corrugated steel walls, raw concrete floors, and a soundstage ceiling rigged with truss and pipe give the space a sultry ambiance and set the scene for the action within. A multitude of open seating options creates a social environment allowing guests to effortlessly transition between meals, work, meetings and fun. Connected to the lounge is a lively game room with playful diversions such as a dartboard, shuffleboard table, pool table, Skee Ball, video games and dual 4K Ultra HD TVs. The hotel’s eight flexible event spaces, totaling 5,000 sq. ft., have been redesigned to shine including the newly expanded Premiere Ballroom with doors that open to the adjacent game room. Double Take, the hotel’s dynamic new restaurant, lies just beyond and is separated by a rolling 14-foot backdrop of an 8,000-lb. gorilla, a nod to the ever-watchful eye of the big studios.

Helmed by Executive Chef Bryan Podgorski, Double Take is a modern American restaurant honoring the Los Angeles culinary scene. For dinner, Double Take offers a seasonal array of familiar American classics, reconstructed, in small and large plates such as Hass Avocado “Fries” with spiced-lime aioli, Beet “Reuben” with roasted beets, sauerkraut, emmental cheese & thousand island dressing, Tuscan Black Kale with pink lady apple, shaved celery, pickled grapes, candied walnuts & meyer lemon vinaigrette and Pan-Roasted Salmon with delicata squash, tokyo turnips, collard greens & sauce soubise. In the mornings, Double Take celebrates Southern California’s abundant produce and all-day breakfast culture with a walkup counter and display of freshly baked pastries and breads. Guests can either grab a small bite from the counter or dine in to enjoy made-to-order breakfast items including Housemade Ricotta Toast on brioche with seasonal jam, Coconut Pancakes with lemon curd and ginger syrup, and a Grain Bowl with toasted barley, green harissa, forest mushrooms, pickled red onions, market greens & a soft-poached egg. Grab-and-go snacks and salads are also available to guests until 3 p.m. daily.

Spearheading Double Take’s beverage program is Lead Bartender Sarah LM Mengoni, who specializes in straightforward cocktails utilizing local produce alongside a curated wine selection and local craft brews. The cocktails, inspired by cult films with scenes shot in Los Angeles, include The Toymaker made with Maker’s Mark, Kronan Swedish Punsch, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, orange bitters & cinnamon – named for a character in “Blade Runner” – and the Sparkle Motion with Bombay Gin, housemade tangerine syrup, angostura bitters, rosemary & Prosecco – named for the dance troupe in “Donny Darko.”