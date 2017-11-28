Hotel Leaders Discuss How a Diverse Workforce Influences Their Business

Hotel leaders shared with LODGING their thoughts on how today’s multigenerational and multicultural workforce impacts how they run their businesses and influences their growth.

“We’re trying to grow our franchisee base with under-represented minority developers who historically haven’t had a lot of success and penetration in our industry. This approach has us winning on both the development front and the diversity front,” Brian Parker, vice president of emerging markets and new business development at Choice Hotels, says.

“We need tools that allow us more flexibility to schedule millennials and manage their needs for more work-life balance and experiential environments. It makes the challenge of having the right labor, at the right time, in the right place all that much more difficult,” Mike Straube, vice president of finance at Pyramid Hotel Group, says.

“Expectations are very high when it comes to the speed at which information is received, the transparency of the data they’re getting, and the mechanism by which they receive that information. We’re finding they don’t want to be tied behind the desk or a computer screen. We’re in an instant information age,” Kirk Gautreau, vice president of corporate operations at Towne Park, says.