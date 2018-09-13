Hotel Equities Creates Strategic Alliance with Virtua Partners

ATLANTA—Hotel management and development company, Hotel Equities (HE), has created a strategic alliance with private equity firm, Virtua Partners. Virtua Partners, a global private equity firm with a specialty in commercial real estate, is making a series of investments totaling more than $500 million into HE’s hospitality platform. The new capital will be used to fuel growth through hotel management company acquisitions, organic growth, and strategic investments into various hospitality assets.

Hotel Equities provides management and development services to 115 properties across 25 states and two Canadian provinces with a total of $2 billion in assets under management. HE manages premium hotel brands, primarily with Marriott and Hilton and the asset classes range from suburban, urban upscale boutique, as well as resort-style destination properties.

“Hotel Equities is an industry leader in hospitality management and development. HE has a 29-year award-winning track record for employee recruitment, training and retention. This culture of service permeates throughout the entire company. Virtua Partners is excited to invest in such a dynamic organization,” says Quinn Palomino, principal of Virtua Partners.

“This capital infusion allows us to expand our platform as we look to grow Hotel Equities through acquisitions and organic growth. Our mission is to provide outstanding service to our key stakeholders and deliver strong returns to our owners. We are delighted to have Virtua Partners invest in our company, as they share our values and culture,” says Fred Cerrone, founder and chairman of Hotel Equities.

Virtua Partners holds investments in hotels and other hospitality properties throughout the country. Virtua Partners has targeted a series of investments totaling over $500 million, some of which will be deployed through hospitality investments and Opportunity Zones, as well as acquisitions and new development.