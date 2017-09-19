Hotel Construction Increasing in the Middle East

PORTSMOUTH, NH—Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the total number of hotel construction projects in the Middle East is up 13 percent year over year (YOY), and currently at 561 projects/154,627 rooms. The number of rooms under construction is up 20 percent by projects YOY to 339 projects/98,653 rooms, those scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are up 21 percent YOY at 125 projects/32,116 rooms, and projects in early planning are down 12 percent YOY at 97 projects/23,858 rooms.

The top hotel companies in the Middle East’s construction pipeline are Marriott International with 94 projects/22,641 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 81 projects/22,456 rooms, and AccorHotels with 79 projects/24,491 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies is Courtyard by Marriott with 15 projects/3,112 rooms, Hilton’s full-service hotel with 26 projects/9,215 rooms, and Accor’s Adagio City Aparthotel with 13 projects/2,529 rooms.

The countries with the most hotel construction in the Middle East are Saudi Arabia with 202 projects/60,392 rooms, United Arab Emirates with 186 projects/53,717 rooms, and Qatar with 56 projects/14,307 rooms. Cities in the Middle East with the largest pipelines are Dubai, UAE, with 141 projects/40,266 rooms, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with 58 projects/11,364 rooms, and Doha, Qatar, with 52 projects/12,680 rooms.