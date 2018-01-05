The U.S. Labor Department on Friday released its jobs report for the month of December 2017, revealing that the U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs last month. While the number of new jobs fell short of expectations, the leisure and hospitality sector performed well, adding 29,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in December 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics . The hospitality industry created a total of 306,000 new jobs in 2017, accounting for 15 percent of all total non-farm jobs added to the U.S. economy.

While wage growth has stagnated across the U.S. economy, the report showed that leisure and hospitality wages are increasing. The hospitality sector reported year-over-year wage growth of 3.6 percent compared to 2.5 percent wage growth across all industries. Read more about the U.S. Labor Department’s December 2017 job report here .