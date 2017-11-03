Hospitality Jobs Rebound in October 2017

The Department of Labor on Friday morning released employment data for October 2017. The numbers show that the unemployment rate fell to the lowest levels in 17 years and that the job market came back up in October from the September slump caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Despite the storms’ strong impact on hospitality, the industry saw gains in employment during the month of October, adding 106,000 jobs—more than the 102,000 jobs lost in the previous month. The numbers indicate a continuing positive trend of job growth for the industry and U.S. economy as a whole. Read more about today’s jobs report here.
