Three hospitality companies are among the top 25 places to work in New York , according to analysis from Fortune in partnership with Great Place to Work. Fortune compiled the list of the best large companies—those with 1,000 or more employees—to work for in the New York area based on a Great Place to Work survey of more than 33,000 employees.

Kimpton Hotels & Resorts took the top spot of best workplaces in New York. Of the company’s 8,265 employees, 903 responded to the Great Place to Work survey, and 96 percent of those reported that they are proud to tell others where they work and that they can be themselves in their work environment. The company also ranked among the Best Workplaces in Chicago 2018 (ranked 3), Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2018 (ranked 3), Best Workplaces for Millennials 2018 (ranked 9), Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018 (ranked 6), Best Workplaces in Chicago 2017 (ranked 3), and People‘s Companies That Care 2017 (ranked 28), among others.

Marriott International also made the Best Workplaces in New York list at number 11. Of 136,781 U.S. employees, 566 participated in the Great Place to Work survey. Ninety percent of respondents said that they were proud to report where they work to others, and 88 percent felt good about the ways in which the company contributed to communities. In addition to the regional New York list, Marriott ranked among the Best Workplaces in Texas 2018 (ranked 9), Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018 (ranked 35), Best Workplaces for Parents 2017 (ranked 37), Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017 (ranked 7), Best Workplaces for Women 2017 (ranked 4), and Best Large Companies in the Bay Area 2017 (ranked 8), among others.

Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company—a hotel developer, owner, and operator—came in 13th for the best workplaces in New York. Of 3,697 U.S. employees, 776 responded and 91 percent of them reported that they were proud to tell others where they work. Ninety percent felt good about the ways in which the company contributes to the community. The company has also ranked among the Best Workplaces for Women in 2016 and 2017 and the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2016 and 2017.