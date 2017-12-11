Holston House Opening In Downtown Nashville As Part Of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—HRI Properties, LLC and Hyatt announced that the Holston House hotel is expected to open December 2017 in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Located within an iconic 88-year-old art deco building at 118 Seventh Avenue North near the city’s Lower Broadway area, Holston House will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

The 191-room hotel has six suites, including two signature 12th floor Bungalow Suites, a fitness center, and a series of food and beverage offerings including a lobby lounge and rooftop bar. Holston House also offers 3,000 square-feet of flexible meeting and event space, including first-level function space, a boardroom, and a 439 square-foot skyline room with a private terrace, bungalow bar, and folding glass doors leading out to the rooftop pool.

Originally designed by Marr & Holman and recently reimagined by New York-based Stonehill & Taylor design firm, the hotel’s interior will be updated to complement the exterior’s art deco details and honor the building’s historic craftsmanship. Richly crafted furniture and textures will be layered with traditional forms using warm, locally sourced materials to capture the rugged modernism of today’s Nashville.

“Nashville has become a hot spot for travelers in the U.S. and abroad, and we’re excited to offer visitors and locals alike a uniquely decadent, personalized, and authentic experience in the heart of Nashville,” says Peter Tziahanas, general manager, Holston House. “Holston House will provide luxurious touchpoints while highlighting our hometown’s soulful energy and signature sense of adventure.”

“We are excited to soon introduce Holston House as one of the newest properties within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,” said George Vizer, global vice president, franchise operations, Hyatt. “The brand sets out to turn guests into storytellers, providing them with new adventures and authentic experiences.”

Encompassing the rhythm of Nashville, Holston House will introduce three culinary and cocktail experiences with concepts by New York-based APICII restaurant group. This includes an independently owned signature restaurant, a spacious lobby bar and lounge, and a dynamic rooftop pool bar. Serving three meals a day, the restaurant will focus on locally sourced products and will be situated off the main entrance to the hotel.