Holiday Inn Scottsdale Resort Opens New Cantina

SCOTTSDALE, Az.–Orange Lake Resorts, home to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand, recently opened ArteZania Kitchen & Cantina, a new Southwestern-themed restaurant at its Holiday Inn Club Vacations Scottsdale Resort. Foodies can choose from an assortment of tortas including the signature ArteZania Burger or tasty Pepitos. The Street Taco menu includes pescado (pan-seared Mahi Mahi), carne asada, pollo, and vegetarian carnitas or de jardin. Guests can also enjoy a heartier meal by selecting a 14 oz. anchu-rubbed N.Y. strip, honey-chipotle glazed Atlantic salmon, fajitas, chilaquiles, or chile rellenos.

The cantina spirits menu includes a wide-variety of tequila and mezcal selections crafted from small distilleries in Mexico’s top producing regions—Los Altos and Jalisco. Diners can also choose from six different margaritas, as well as signature cocktails and a wine selection that ranges from Napa Valley to Veneto, Italy.

“We’re excited to open this new addition for our resort guests, and pleased to also welcome locals,” said James Coon, general manager Holiday Inn Club Vacations Scottsdale Resort. “The atmosphere is warm and our Southwestern food options and expanded spirits menu are terrific. We know our guests and locals will really enjoy this new addition to the Scottsdale food scene.”

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Scottsdale completed a $36 million renovation to the 213-villa resort in August 2016.