Hogan Hospitality Group Acquires Marin Management Inc.

HONOLULU—Hogan Hospitality Group (HHG), a hotel management company with flagship properties in the state of Hawaii, has obtained a majority interest in Marin Management Inc. (MMI), a California-based hospitality group managing properties in California, Arizona, and Texas. With the acquisition, HHG adds 17 hotels, restaurants, and spas to its portfolio, with the majority of properties located in California.

John Manderfeld, founder and president of Marin Management Inc., will remain president following the acquisition. HHG says that it will work closely with MMI leadership to continue providing support and management to hotel owners, while developing strategies for growth into new markets.

“As a family-owned and operated business, we’re grateful to strike this partnership with another family business that shares many of the same values, such as delivering greater growth and greater return on investment for hotel owners,” said Manderfeld. “Hogan Hospitality Group has a long track record of success in Hawaii, a market driven by hospitality, and we are excited to gain their support and resources while working toward new growth opportunities together.”

“Marin Management has built an excellent reputation and strong relationships with hotel owners and partners over the years,” said Gary Hogan, CEO of Hogan Hospitality Group. “We look forward to working with MMI’s clients to provide outstanding operations, marketing, and management expertise and bringing an owner-centric approach to hotel management.”

Photo: Royal Kona Resort, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Hotel