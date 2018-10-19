Historic Seaview Dolce Hotel Undergoes $17 Million Renovation

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Seaview, a Dolce Hotel—part of the meetings and events brand Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham—recently announced plans to update its 296 guestrooms, event spaces, and dining outlets with a modern design inspired by the hotel’s celebrated Jersey Shore history. The $17 million transformation is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.

The renovation comes on the heels of new ownership for the hotel, which was sold in August 2018 to Dr. Kiran Patel, Florida philanthropist and Wyndham partner on hotels including Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Florida and Dolce Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado.

The renovation will include updates to all 296 guestrooms and suites; refreshed meeting spaces, lobby and public areas; renovations to the outdoor pool; and new dining options including a new original restaurant concept within the hotel’s Oval Room. To sustain the massive renovation, guestrooms and meeting spaces will be closed to visitors for the winter months, reopening starting in March 2019. The hotel’s golf course remains open.

“Seaview is a beloved icon of the Jersey Shore community with a rich local history shared by many guests who have spent generations vacationing here–and even team members who spend their entire careers, some of them across several generations of families, working with us at the resort,” said General Manager Bob Nelson. “This transformation is the dawn of a new era for Seaview and will provide our guests a modern east coast destination resort and, true to the Dolce brand, a harbor for inspired meetings and events—all while still embracing the past that shaped our celebrated story.”

Founded in 1914, the Seaview Hotel has hosted famed names such as Presidents Warren G. Harding and Dwight D. Eisenhower, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Grace Kelly, who in 1946, celebrated her sweet 16 party in the resort’s legendary Oval Room. This history inspires the hotel’s redesign, which includes a hint of art deco nostalgia—a nod to Atlantic City’s heyday–paired with cool, coastal blues and modern furnishings.

The coastal motif carries into the hotel’s 27,000 sq. ft. of event space, which caters to a variety of social events with customizable menus and packages for weddings with both indoor and outdoor ceremony venues, bar and bat mitzvahs, family reunions, and fundraisers.

As part of the Dolce brand, Seaview will also have facilities across 21 meeting rooms designed specifically to stimulate productivity and creative thinking. The hotel offers Dolce’s signature Nourishment Hubs, offering fresh, energizing refreshments throughout the day as well as its “Thoughtful Foods for Thoughtful Minds” program offering menus with wholesome ingredients and flexible options.